ProSiebenSat.1 Acquires 100% of Shares in Streaming Platform Joyn

German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Group is to acquire the outstanding 50% of the shares in German streaming service Joyn from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The joint venture was established with Discovery in 2017, and has been operating under the name Joyn since 2019. Joyn has a free basic service, financed by advertising, as well as a premium subscription service.

With more than 30 million app downloads and 4 million unique users per month, the platform has firmly established itself on the market after three years.

In addition to content from ProSiebenSat.1 and other content partners, Joyn users will continue to have on-demand access to free, advertising-financed content from Warner Bros. Discovery. Users of the Joyn PLUS+ subscription option can also access streaming service Discovery+ for 12 months.

Antitrust clearance is expected from Oct. 1.

Rainer Beaujean, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: “By acquiring all shares in Joyn, we are continuing the digital transformation of ProSiebenSat.1 Group. With Joyn having launched as a pure streaming platform three years ago, we are now making it the first point of contact in our digital ecosystem and thereby benefiting from synergies within the group. In line with our strategy, we are extending our reach, especially among young target groups, and creating new opportunities for monetization. Full control over Joyn gives us the entrepreneurial flexibility we need.”

He added: “In the future, we will place a sharper focus on interaction with and between users and community management. Therefore, we are integrating our streaming platform more closely with our influencer business and our brands from the Dating & Video and Commerce & Ventures segments. The group’s digital ecosystem also includes the single-sign-on registration service 7Pass with its more than 20 million registered users. Together with Joyn, it will enable us to address users even more targeted in the future.”