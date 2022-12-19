Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Set New Netflix Docuseries ‘Live to Lead’

Hot on the heels of their Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have set a new docuseries with the streamer titled “Live to Lead.”

They will executive produce the series and may also make an appearance in it if the trailer is anything to go by. The couple both appear in the almost two-minute long preview clad in black against a white background.

“This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said ‘What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'” the British royal says before Meghan adds: “It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

“It’s about people who have made brave choices,” Harry continues at the end of the trailer.

Meghan adds: “To fight for change and to become leaders” before Harry concludes “And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead.”

The 7-part series will feature interviews with world leaders including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson and U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (pictured below, left to right), enabling them to “share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity.”

The series, which is said to have been inspired by Nelson Mandela’s legacy, is produced by Blackwell & Ruth in association with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Sussexes’ production company Archewell and Cinetic Media.

Courtesy of Netflix

Other interviews in the series include climate change activist Greta Thunberg, South Africa’s national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi, feminist activist Gloria Steinem and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

Prince Harry and Meghan will exec produce the series alongside Ben Browning and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell with Geoff Blackwell Ruth Hobday exec producing for Blackwell & Ruth and John Sloss for Cinetic.

Blackwell will direct the series, which he conceived alongside Hobday when they worked on a book about Mandela in 2018.

“As we worked to absorb 27 years of Mandela’s personal correspondence, reflecting on his brave and selfless commitment to the welfare of others, we were simultaneously confronted by a news cycle relentlessly focused on certain international politicians behaving in precisely the opposite way— shamelessly pursuing their own self-interest, using tactics of division and misinformation to serve power and not the people,” Blackwell said in a statement.

“This contrast cemented our resolve to honor Mandela’s values by surfacing the stories of leaders who distinguish themselves through their moral courage, the conviction of their ideals and values, and their prioritization of others. We have been Mandela’s publisher for over a decade and we are fortunate to have a close relationship with the Nelson Mandela Foundation. When we approached them, they warmly agreed to join us in seeking out these inspiring individuals and asking them to agree to be interviewed.”

“The experience of interviewing them and sharing their stories has been an enriching one for all of us. Through their example, these leaders remind us of our own capacity for leadership and the best part of our humanity at a moment when the world needs true leaders, more than ever.”

Check out the trailer below: