 ‘El Cid’ Producers Zebra Productions Shooting ‘Memento Mori’ for Prime Video

Principal photography is underway on police thriller “Memento Mori” from one of Spain’s biggest production shingles, Zebra Productions, part of Grupo iZen, which presented its upcoming series “Tenorio” at Iberseries’ Co-Production & Financing Forum on Sept. 28.

Zebra produced “El Cid,” a meticulously accurate but grand-scale Prime Video series

“Tenorio” takes a deep dive into the life of iconic literary character Don Juan Tenorio to explore how he transformed into the legendary ‘Latin Lover’ of yore .

“Memento Mori,” which has been shooting in the city of Valladolid, is based on a trilogy of novels by author César Pérez Gellida who hails from the town, said iZen’s Lara Lejarza.

Zebra Prods. is producing the show for Prime Video which plans to stream the series in Spain, Portugal and Andorra.

Filming has begun in the author’s hometown and will continue in the Canary Islands and the Community of Madrid where they will be tapping their respective incentives.

Series is described as a high-octane police thriller that “explores the relationship between a murderer, played by Yon González (“Gran Hotel”), and a police officer, played by Francisco Ortiz (“El Cid”), who pursues him in a duel of life or death.” Juan Echanove (“El Cid”) takes on the role of the eccentric Carapocha who helps the policeman. Fernando Soto (“Money Heist”), Juan Fernández (“Feria”) and Carlota Baró (“Love is Forever”) complete the cast.

“Memento Mori,” is made up of six 45-minute episodes. Jose Velasco, Sara Fernández-Velasco, Luis Arranz and Marco A. Castillo serve as executive producers.

In other news, iZen’s factual division Capa España, an affiliate of Capa France, is producing “Ciencia Maps,” a documentary series of five 20-minute episodes for RTVE Play, which highlights some of the most significant scientific facilities and technological milestones in Spain. It will feature such scientific wonders as the Gran Telescopio de Canarias (the largest telescope in the northern hemisphere), the ALBA synchrotron in Barcelona and the National Research Center on Human Evolution in Burgos. Program is in pre-production and will start shooting on Oct. 3 with locations to include Burgos, the Canary Islands and Almeria.

The second edition of the Iberseries & Platino Industria runs Sept. 27-30.