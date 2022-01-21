‘Poldark’ Producer Karen Thrussell Joins ‘A Very British Scandal’ Outfit Blueprint Television

Karen Thrussell has joined “A Very British Scandal” producer Blueprint Television as head of television. She will oversee the development and production of all series.

Thrussell replaces Dominic Treadwell-Collins, who now runs Happy Prince, a new drama label under ITV Studios. She joins from Mammoth Screen, where she executive produced five seasons of BAFTA winning series “Poldark” and the Sarah Phelps Agatha Christie adaptations “And Then There Were None,” “Ordeal by Innocence” and “The Witness for the Prosecution” for BBC One.

Blueprint Television is a sister company to Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin’s Blueprint Pictures (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Blueprint Television also produced Emmy and BAFTA winning series “A Very English Scandal” (2018), starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. “A Very British Scandal,” starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany was broadcast on BBC One in the U.K. in Dec. 2021 and will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 2022.

Thrussell said: “Blueprint Pictures work with some of the greatest talent from around the globe and produce beautiful, top quality film and TV so the opportunity of joining the team seemed too good to miss. I am very excited to be heading the TV side of the company and helping generate many more exquisite, high end programs.”

Broadbent, Czernin and Blueprint managing director Diarmuid McKeown, said: “Karen is a hugely talented executive producer and we feel very lucky to be working with her. No one could be more suited to leading the next phase of Blueprint’s expansion into series.”