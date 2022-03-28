‘Piers Morgan Uncensored,’ Sharon Osbourne’s ‘The Talk’ to Lead Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV April Launch

Daily TV show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and Sharon Osbourne’s “The Talk” are among the launch programs on Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV channel.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the new global show fronted by the former “Good Morning Britain” presenter and controversial media figure known for his frank views on Meghan Markle, will go to air for the first time on April 25 with the U.K. launch of TalkTV on TV platforms Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat. The show will also be available on Fox Nation in the U.S. and on Sky News Australia.

Murdoch’s News U.K., of which TalkTV is a part, describes the show as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views.”

The 60-minute show is part of the primetime launch schedule for TalkTV, which will begin broadcasting live in the U.K. from Apr. 25 from studio facilities in Ealing and at News U.K.’s News Building headquarters in London Bridge.

Morgan said: “I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world. I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

The TalkTV launch schedule also sees the debut of the hour-long “The Talk” with Sharon Osbourne, airing weeknights on TalkTV. The show is designed as a panel debate bringing together five opinionated famous faces – all from different backgrounds and with differing views – to debate the most interesting stories of the day.

Meanwhile, political journalist Tom Newton Dunn will present an hour-long weeknight news and current affairs program on TalkTV featuring News U.K.’s stable of journalists across print and broadcast.

Scott Taunton, executive VP, and president of broadcasting, News U.K. said: “TalkTV will be a new voice for viewers who are interested in straight talking opinions and expert insight on news and current affairs. The channel has been designed for the streaming age and will be accessible on linear TV as well as via social and on demand programming.”

TalkTV’s primetime schedule will also be simulcast on TalkRadio. And, TalkRadio’s roster of daytime presenters, including Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Ian Collins and Jeremy Kyle, will be broadcast on TalkTV.