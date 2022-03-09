Piers Morgan Returns to ‘Cancel the Cancel Culture’ With ‘Uncensored’ on Rupert Murdoch TV station TalkTV

U.K. media personality Piers Morgan is returning to primetime TV with a new show entitled “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Rupert Murdoch’s TV station TalkTV.

Morgan revealed the news on Wednesday via a brief clip shared on Twitter.

In the clip Morgan says: “A year ago today, I was forced to leave a job that I loved, at the peak of its success, for having the audacity to express an honestly held opinion. Well, this shouldn’t happen to any democracy supposedly built on the principles of free speech and freedom of expression. So I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new primetime show whose main purpose will be to cancel the cancel culture, which has infected societies around the world.

“I wanted to be a platform for lively, vigorous debate, the newsmaking interviews, and that increasingly taboo three letter word: Fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people. I’m Piers Morgan – Uncensored.”

On March 9, 2021, Morgan stormed off the set of U.K. broadcaster ITV’s breakfast show “Good Morning Britain,” which he co-hosted, while the show was being broadcast live, after an altercation with weatherman Alex Beresford.

This followed his remarks about Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she said she had felt suicidal at times while being a part of the Royal Family and didn’t receive the support she needed from them despite asking for it.

“I don’t believe a word she says,” Morgan said on “Good Morning Britain.” “I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

That episode of “Good Morning Britain” attracted more than 58,000 complaints to U.K. media regulator Ofcom, which eventually concluded that Morgan did not breach U.K. broadcasting standards.

Morgan subsequently quit the show and signed a global deal with Murdoch’s Fox News and News Corp.

Under the terms of the deal, Morgan was to host a daily TV show — presumably “Piers Morgan Uncensored” — airing on weeknights in the U.K., U.S. and Australia; write a weekly column for Murdoch’s U.K. tabloid The Sun and the U.S. publication The New York Post; and also present a series of true crime documentaries.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored” will air on Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the U.K. and Sky News Australia.

In January, News UK Broadcasting revealed the appointment of Sky News political correspondent Kate McCann to the new role of political editor at TalkTV.