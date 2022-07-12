‘Peaky Blinders’ Creator Steven Knight’s ‘Great Expectations’: First Images of BBC/FX Adaptation With Olivia Colman Revealed

First-look images have been released of Olivia Colman (“Landscapers”) as Miss Havisham alongside Fionn Whitehead (“The Duke”) as Pip and Shalom Brune-Franklin (“The Tourist”) as Estella in “Peaky Blinders” creator Steven Knight’s upcoming BBC/FX adaptation of “Great Expectations.”

The cast of the six-part limited series also include Ashley Thomas (“Top Boy”), Johnny Harris (“The Salisbury Poisonings “), Hayley Squires (“The Essex Serpent”), Owen McDonnell (“Killing Eve”), Trystan Gravelle (“A Discovery of Witches”), Rudi Dharmalingam (“The Split”) and Matt Berry (“Toast of London”).

Based on Charles Dickens’ oft-adapted literature classic, which debuted in a series of weekly chapters beginning in Dec. 1860 before it was subsequently published as a novel, “Great Expectations” is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip.

Knight writes and executive produces the adaptation, the second Dickens adaptation from him, following “A Christmas Carol” (2019). These are the first two in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels commissioned by BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore and Piers Wenger, former director of drama at the BBC, and FX.

“Great Expectations” will also be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker and Kate Crowe — the team behind “A Christmas Carol” — and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. It is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

The BBC and FX also teamed on acclaimed drama series “Taboo,” starring Tom Hardy, written by Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Scott, Baker and Crowe.

Filming on “Great Expectations” continues in the South of England. The series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K.