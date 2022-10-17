Peacock Docu-Series ‘Once Upon a Time in Londongrad’ Sets Release Date, Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Peacock has set a release date and trailer for “Once Upon a Time in Londongrad,” its 6-part documentary about Russian oligarchs and the reaches of Vladimir Putin beyond Russia.

The series, from Buzzfeed Studios and Rise Films, is set to premiere on Nov. 15 on the streaming platform.

“Once Upon a Time in Londongrad” is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jed Rothstein (“WeWork”).

It follows BuzzFeed News investigative reporter Heidi Blake as she follows a tip about the death of a multi-millionaire property tycoon, which leads her to dig into a tangled web that ensnares Russian oligarchs, the U.K. government and Washington D.C and takes in the shocking poisoning of Russian defector and Putin critic Alexander Litvinenko, the suspicious death of Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, who was found dead at his ex-wife’s house in Ascot, and the attempted assignation of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal.

“Set across Vladimir Putin’s two decades in power, ‘Once Upon a Time in Londongrad’ charts how the U.K. became reliant on Russian money and missed opportunities to contain the Kremlin,” reads the longline.

The film is produced by Rise Films in association with Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, BuzzFeed Studios, and Concordia Studio.

Teddy Leifer serves as executive producer and Guy Horlock as series producer for Rise Films on the series. Richard Alan Reid and Karolina Waclawiak co-executive produce for BuzzFeed Studios while co-executive producers for Concordia Studio are Nicole Stott and Jonathan Silberberg. The series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Check out the trailer below: