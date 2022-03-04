PBS Documentary Series ‘Independent Lens’ Acquires ‘Outta The Muck’ (EXCLUSIVE)

PBS documentary anthology series “Independent Lens” has acquired the documentary feature “Outta The Muck” from directors Ira Mckinley and Bhawin Suchak, who previously co-directed award-winning documentary “The Throwaways.”

Based on Mckinley’s family roots, the film, a narrative of Black achievement, tells the story of a fiercely self-determined family in the deep south as it resists despair with love. It blends family, football

and history in an intimate portrait of the Dean family, longtime residents of the historic town of Pahokee, Florida and journeys back home with McKinley as he reconnects with his niece Bridget and nephew Alvin and explores their shared family history that spans seven generations.

“Outta The Muck” had its world premiere at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival in Missoula, Montana. It will have its East Coast Premiere at the Miami Film Festival on March 5 with McKinley and Suchak in attendance to participate in a Q&A after the in-theater screening.

Mckinley said: “For me this film was an important step in getting back in touch with my roots. It can also be an example for others who have lost contact with family members and want to research their own roots, or where they came from but also learn how to reconnect with that community.”

“Independent Lens” is presented by ITVS, a San Francisco-based nonprofit organization. “Outta The Muck” is supported by ITVS, JustFilms, Sundance and the Southern Documentary Fund.

Lois Vossen, “Independent Lens” executive producer, said: “ITVS is extremely proud to have supported Ira and Bhawin and the production of ‘Outta the Muck.’ Throughout the making of the film, I was captivated by the Dean family and the people of Pahokee who represent the very best of American excellence. Having grown up on a farm myself, they show what true grit and perseverance look like through the lives of a loving community.”

The documentary is produced by Tracy Rector, Darian Henry, Mckinley and Suchak, and executive produced by Emmy winning and Oscar nominated filmmaker Sam Pollard (“4 Little Girls”).

“Independent Lens” films have won 25 Emmys, 23 Peabodys, five duPont-Columbia University awards and have received 10 Oscar nominations. “Independent Lens” received the International Documentary Association Award for Best Continuing Series in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017.