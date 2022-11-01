Pathe U.K. Taps Lookout Point CEO Faith Penhale as Managing Director

Faith Penhale will join Pathe U.K. as managing director from March 1, 2023.

Penhale is currently CEO of Lookout Point, one of the U.K.’s best known producers of scripted television, responsible for “Gentleman Jack,” “Les Miserables,” “Happy Valley” and “War and Peace.”

In her new role, Penhale’s immediate focus will be on leading Pathe U.K.’s expansion into television drama.

After 23 years with Pathe, Cameron McCracken will be stepping down as managing director to take up the newly created role of head of film, reporting into Penhale. McCracken will continue to manage the production and distribution of the film slate which includes Richard Eyre’s “Allelujah” and Oliver Parker’s “The Great Escaper.”

Penhale said: “Pathe is iconic, setting the bar for the highest quality filmmaking. It is amazing that during Cameron’s tenure, Pathe’s productions have been nominated for 70 BAFTAs and 50 Oscars, ranging from ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ to ‘Philomena’ and from ‘The Queen’ to ‘Selma.’ The opportunity to build on this unparalleled history – to be the most exceptional, talent focussed, proudly independent home for the best storytellers – was irresistible. I have had the most unforgettable seven years at Lookout Point and with BBC Studios and while I am sad to be saying goodbye to many inspirational friends and colleagues, I can’t wait to get started on this next new chapter.”

Ardavan Safaee, president, Pathe Films, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Faith, whose extraordinary skills and experience will lead Pathe into the world of scripted television – our new primary focus in the U.K.. Her track record and her will to continue what Cameron has been building for many years, is in perfect alignment with Pathe’s ongoing efforts to be the natural home for the very best talents. We can’t wait for her to arrive and start building our new slate.”