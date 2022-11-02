Paramount, Virgin Media Renew U.K. Distribution Deal

Paramount and Virgin Media have set a new multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing long-term partnership across Paramount’s streaming services and linear channels in the U.K.

The renewed partnership will see streamer Paramount+ debut on Virgin TV in 2023. Free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service Pluto TV will also gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, providing access to more than 100 curated channels, including “Hell’s Kitchen,” “CSI: Miami” and “MTV Movie Hits,” seasonal and thematic channels like Pluto TV Halloween and Pluto TV Crime, and a range of movies and on-demand series. 2023 will also see Pluto TV’s channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV’s electronic program guide.

Virgin Media TV customers will continue to have access to Paramount’s pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as ongoing distribution of free-to-air brand Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5’s on-demand service My5.

Sarah Rose, chief operations and commercial officer, U.K. and Canada, at Paramount, said: “Our long partnership with Virgin Media continues to help us unlock the power of Paramount’s content. The wider distribution of our SVOD and FAST services, Paramount+ and Pluto TV, will support our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK, as well as our popular free-to-air and pay TV channel portfolios.”

David Bouchier, chief TV and entertainment officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We’re constantly looking to give our customers even more great entertainment to enjoy whenever and wherever they want to. Our enhanced partnership with Paramount offers access not only to award-winning drama, comedy, music and kids’ channels, but also FAST channels via Pluto TV and premium SVOD with Paramount+. This is fantastic news for our customers and gives them even more, to look forward to next year.”