Paramount Plus Reveals First U.K. Original Unscripted Commissions

Ahead of its summer launch in the U.K., streamer Paramount Plus has unveiled a raft of U.K. original unscripted commissions.

“Haunted” (working title, 4×60) details the most terrifying paranormal cases in Britain and America, combining personal testimony with archive and dramatic reconstruction. It is produced by Story Films in association with All3Media International. Executive producers for Story Films are Peter Beard and Adam Hopkins, and the series producer is Laura Matthews.

“Rise of the Tech Titans” (working title, 4×60) will chart the events that led to a group of founders being able to take their vision to stratospheric levels and reveal how their decisions would go onto shape how we live. It is produced by 72 Films, in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media. Executive producers for 72 Films are Mark Raphael, John Douglas and Annabel Hobley. Katie Hindley and Gagan Rehill are series producers, and will also direct. The series was also ordered by Pearl, with All3Media International handling global sales.

“The Box” (working title, 3×60) follows police detective Chris Loudon’s mission to expose the truth behind one of America’s worst serial killers. Loudon discovers a box of evidence seized decades ago and untouched. In the box are dozens of photos of young women. It is produced by Top Hat Productions, in association with All3Media International and Night Train Media. Darren Kemp is executive producer for Top Hat Productions and Robin Dashwood is the series director while Sarah Foudy is the series producer.

These series were ordered by Daniel Pearl, VP, unscripted U.K. Originals for Paramount Plus U.K., with All3Media International handling global sales.

“MH370: The Lost Flight” (working title, 3×50) is an investigative documentary that will uncover evidence surrounding the disappearance of Malaysian flight MH370 in 2014. It is produced by VICE Studios, the global production division of VICE Media Group for Paramount Plus in the U.K. and SBS in Australia, and in association with VICE World News. Neil Grant is executive producer with Steve Webb serving as series producer with Yonni Usiskin serving as co-executive producer for VICE Studios. The series was ordered by Guy Davies, VP commissioning editor for Paramount Plus U.K.

“Chalet Girls” (working title, 8×60) will take viewers on an access all areas look inside the pleasure-seeking world of luxury ski resorts. Executive producers for Curve Media are Charlie Bunce, Camilla Lewis and Rob Carey and the series was ordered by Denise Seneviratne, VP commissioning editor for Paramount Plus U.K.

Ben Frow, chief content officer U.K. at Paramount, said: “We begin our roll out of U.K. factual commissions for Paramount Plus with a slate of unscripted series from the local production community that illustrates the breadth of premium content that will be available on Paramount Plus. We continue to work with some of the best production talent in the industry and look forward to sharing details of more original series from U.K. indies over the coming weeks.”

Paramount Plus will also launch in South Korea, France, Germany, German-speaking Switzerland and Austria and Italy in 2022.