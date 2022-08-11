Paramount+ Sets September Italy Launch – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Streamer Paramount+ will arrive Sept. 15 in Italy with some 8,000 hours of content spanning all genres at launch. Paramount originals available at launch include “The Offer,” “Tulsa King” and “Halo.” Upcoming originals include “1883,” Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” prequel; and “1923,” also from Sheridan, featuring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford in the next instalment of the “Yellowstone” origin story.

The selection of available Italian titles will include ‘Circeo,” the series produced by Cattleya in collaboration with VIS, Paramount+ and RAI Fiction which retraces the process following double murders in 1975; “14 Days,” a Paramount+ original Italian production, written and directed by Ivan Cotroneo, which tells the story of a couple forced into two weeks of seclusion; the “Corpo Libero” series, a co-production by Indigo Film and Network Movie, in co-production with ZDFneo, in collaboration with Rai Fiction and Paramount+, in association with All3Media International Limited: the thriller based on the novel by Ilaria Bernardini and written with Chiara Barzini, Ludovica Rampoldi and Giordana Mari; and “Ti Mangio Il Cuore” and “Miss Fallaci.”

Marco Nobili, executive VP and international general manager of Paramount+, said: “Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its global footprint, offering audiences worldwide an unbeatable content slate, with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories all together on one platform. Italy not only has an incredible production history, from cult movies to TV series, but it is also a key market for the global expansion of Paramount+. This launch, followed by Germany, Austria, Switzerland and France in the coming months will bring Paramount+ to all major European markets by the end of the year.”

The service will be available for €7.99 ($8.27) monthly or €79.90 ($82.77) annually.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Freevee app is now available through the App Store on iPhone and iPad, as well as Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD. The service features originals including the crime drama “Bosch: Legacy,” home-design series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis,” its first original film, “Love Accidentally,” as well as the upcoming premiere of the original comedy series Sprung on Aug. 19. The free streaming service also features an extensive library including “Les Misérables,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Person of Interest” and “Without a Trace.”

The expanded distribution follows a recent launch on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices including Sony, Panasonic, Hisense, Phillips, Sharp, Vestel, Nvidia, Xiaomi, TCL and Android mobile devices.

FORMAT

ITV Studios’ and Motion Content Group’s hit format “Love Island” has been commissioned by Skai TV in Greece. The show will be produced by Silverline and is scheduled to air this fall. Greece is the 23rd territory to commission the format. Last week saw the finale of season 8 in the U.K., with a total audience of 4.1 million tuning in to see the winners crowned on ITV. In the U.S., the show launched on July 19 July, being the most streamed unscripted original series on Peacock, where it has been airing episodes six days a week for the first time. In Poland, Polsat will air new episodes of “Love Island,” airing six days a week beginning Aug 29.

Ellie Sabine-Singh Chatterbox Media

APPOINTMENT

Factual production company Chatterbox Media has promoted producer Ellie Sabine-Singh to head of development, reporting into co-founders and creative directors Ali Quirk and working closely with co-founder Nav Raman and head of production Rosie Taylor. In her new role, Sabine-Singh will lead the push to expand Chatterbox’s engagement with SVODs and broadcasters worldwide as well as building upon their existing success with U.K. networks.

During her time at Chatterbox, which began in 2020, Sabine-Singh’s production credits include “Charlotte in Sunderland” (BBC Three); “Extraordinary Portraits with Tinie” (BBC One); “Words First: Poetry as Protest” (BBC Arts Digital); “Sally Lindsay’s Posh Sleepover” (Channel 5) and both seasons of “Meet The Khans” (BBC Three). She was previously digital video producer and development producer at MTV Interational.