Paramount Ups Three Key International Executives

The roles of three key Paramount International Markets executives have been considerably enhanced by the company.

Katherine Liu, who in her previously role of executive VP of strategy and operations for international streaming at Paramount, was responsible for developing and executing a strategic and operational vision for the international growth of the company’s streaming footprint across five continents, will now serve as executive VP and COO, Paramount International Markets.

In her new role, based in New York and reporting into Pam Kaufman, president and CEO of international markets, global consumer products and experiences, and Naveen Chopra, CFO, Paramount Global, Liu will focus on the growth of Paramount’s hybrid operating model and the creation of strategic value across businesses in direct-to-consumer and TV Media, including Paramount+ and Pluto TV, pay TV networks and broadcast free-to-air.

International functions of finance, business and legal affairs, strategy, technology, research and insights and operations will report into Liu.

Janice Gatti, who, in her previous role of senior VP of communications for Paramount International Networks, studios and streaming, led initiatives including the communications strategy for the international expansion of Paramount+ in the U.K., Ireland, and Italy and the MTV EMA Generation Change campaign, which in 2021 focused on LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary and globally, will now serve as executive VP and head of communications, Paramount International Markets.

Based in New York, and reporting into Kaufman and to Justin Dini, executive VP and head of corporate communications, Paramount Global, Gatti will oversee all internal and external communications and publicity for Paramount’s international networks and its multi-platform portfolio outside the U.S. This includes streaming services Paramount+ and Pluto TV; free-to-air broadcasters from Channel 5 to Telefe; and brands including BET, Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles-based Talia Robinson, in her newly expanded role of executive VP of human resources, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, Paramount Consumer products and experiences and Paramount International Markets, will report into Kaufman, and will continue to report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Paramount kids and gamily; and to Nancy Phillips, executive VP and chief people officer, Paramount Global.

Robinson will focus on the design, development and delivery of effective HR strategies as Paramount adopts a global operating model. Robinson’s expertise in talent acquisition and management led to the transformation and expansion of Nickelodeon Studios, including the Nickelodeon Animation Studio, and shaped the global rollout of the company’s studios and production HR function.

Kaufman said: “Katherine, Janice, and Talia are talented, strategic leaders who, by working closely with our global and regional teams, will be instrumental in accelerating our performance and furthering a powerful, inspiring culture that contributes to Paramount’s growth. With decades of combined experience at the company, I am confident they will further align our team around our common mission, vision, and values as we strategically drive our business and culture forward.”