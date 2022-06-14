Paramount Global Names Syrinthia Studer Executive Vice President of International Productions

Syrinthia Studer has joined Paramount’s global content licensing division as executive vice president of international productions.

After being promoted from serving as executive vice president of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films, she will now oversee content strategy, development and production of local language and micro-budget films for the studio’s new business unit. Her purview will focus on originals and culturally specific local language remakes sourced from Paramount Pictures’ film library, with projects releasing via limited theatrical or direct-to-consumer platforms globally. Studer will be based in Los Angeles and report to Dan Cohen, chief content licensing officer for Paramount Global.

“Syrinthia has incredible creative instincts to find stories in which audiences around the globe will relate,” said Cohen. “We are thrilled to have her join our division and look forward to the world-class content that she and the team develop.”

“Great stories know no boundaries,” said Studer. “I’m excited to join Dan’s team to launch this business and look forward to working with filmmakers around the world to help bring local language, culturally rich films to a global audience.

Studer has worked across Paramount brands for over 20 years. Productions launched during her tenure at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films include upcoming sports family comedy “Fantasy Football” starring Marsai Martin, “The J Team” starring and executive produced by JoJo Siwa, and the upcoming comedy film “Honor Society,” starring Angourie Rice and Gaten Matarazzo.

Studer also previously served as Paramount Pictures’ executive vice president of worldwide acquisitions, where she oversaw the global content acquisitions business, acquiring films for domestic and international theatrical release and distribution across multiple platforms including streaming and digital VOD. Her other senior positions have been in strategic marketing and acquisitions in addition to new business development with theater chain Loews Cineplex Entertainment. Among her notable acquisitions are “Book Club” starring Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen and Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood.”