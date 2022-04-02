Paramount Greenlights Helium’s Girl Band Scripted Drama ‘Paper Dolls’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Paramount Australia and New Zealand has greenlighted Helium Pictures’ eight-hour scripted drama “Paper Dolls” for Network 10 and Paramount Plus Australia.

Production is set to commence in Sydney later this year and will premier on 10 in 2023.

Set in 2000, “Paper Dolls,” which is produced by Helium Pictures, follows the meteoric rise and fall of fictional girl band Indigo, a manufactured pop group born on one of the first reality talent TV shows.

The drama focuses on five women aspiring for pop stardom only to find their dream of fame compromised by what it takes to achieve it. At first competitors and then confidants, as Indigo achieves instant success and stardom, their secrets threaten to tear the band apart, particularly as one member, returning to the music industry, threatens to implode the group as she seeks revenge on a former record label that wronged her.

“Paper Dolls” is produced by Helium’s Mark Fennessy, created and written by Ainslie Clouston (“Amazing Grace”, “Playing for Keeps”) and developed with Claire Phillips (“RFDS”, “Playing for Keeps”) with Belinda Chapple serving as co-executive producer.

Chapple herself was a member of the former girl band Bardot which was created on Australia’s first season of “Popstars,” the popular international television reality franchise that set the stage for the explosion of talent shows such as “Pop Idol.”

“‘Paper Dolls” is a deeply fascinating, female-driven drama with a female-led creative team. This dramatic and compelling series is defined by its unique mix of fun and edge – equal parts gritty and aspirational,” said Fennessy who founded Helium last year.

The company’s initial slate also includes for Paramount Plus drama series “Last King of the Cross,” based on John Ibrahim’s best selling book and starring Ian McShane, as well as coming-of-age feature film “6 Festivals.”.

“We are thrilled to have commissioned another premium, entertaining and distinctive Australian drama from Helium. ‘Paper Dolls’ is set to be a captivating and engaging series,” said Beverley McGarvey, executive VP and chief content officer, Paramount Australia and New Zealand.