Studiocanal Renews Nickelodeon Global Deal on ‘The Adventures of Paddington,’ Season 3 (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Top European powerhouse Studiocanal has renewed its global deal with Nickelodeon which will board Season 3 of CG animated megahit “The Adventures of Paddington.”

Marking most surely one of the biggest single title content deals unveiled at this year’s Mipcom, the Nickelodeon renewal for Season 3 comes as Studiocanal has also unveiled a slew of second-window deals on Season 1 after the title’s hugely successful global rollout overseen, like Season 2, by Nickelodeon. It comes, moreover, just months after Studiocanal announced in June that Dougal Wilson is attached to direct “Paddington” 3, the third feature film in the franchise.

Together, the renewal, sales and new movie confirm “Paddington” as not only the biggest franchise at Studiocanal – at a time when the production-distribution-international sales giant is looking to expand its brand activity, says Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh – but as one of the most powerful in Europe.

Not for nothing, the late Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee in June this year with a video of her having tea with Paddington.

Teased by Marsh at a 2021 Cannes Festival Studiocanal presentation, “The Adventures of Paddington” Season 3 is a Heyday Films and Studiocanal production in association with Copyrights.

Reprising key creative talent, it is directed by Blue Zoo Animation Studio’s (“Go Jetters,” “Digby Dragon,” “Miffy,” “Q Pootle 5”) Adam Shaw and Chris Drew. The series is developed for television and written by Jon Foster and James Lamont (“The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Cuckoo,” “Paddington” 1, 2 & 3), who also serve as executive producers.

Studiocanal has now made a slew of additional sales of Season 1 to major streaming services Netflix U.K and HBO Max across Europe and to the Viaplay Group in the Nordic region.

Public broadcasters across Europe have also acquired the series, including Česká Televize Czech Republic, MTVA Hungary, LTV Latvia, LRT Lithuania, TVP ABC Poland, RTVS Slovakia and DR Denmark.

Season I has been licensed to further significant partners such as HKTVE Hong Kong, ABC Australia, TVNZ (New Zealand), MBC’s Shahid (MENA) and both CBC and Radio-Canada across English and French-speaking Canada respectively.

Studiocanal holds worldwide rights to the series.

“It is such an honour for the Studiocanal team to sell this incredible series featuring the world’s most beloved bear and to enjoy his continued success and worldwide appeal which is so genuine and heartfelt across the globe,” said Anne Cherel, Studiocanal EVP global sales and distribution and Beatriz Campos, its SVP global sales and production financing. They called Paddington a “treasured and cherished character for many generations – for many years” and praised its “carefully crafted series episodes.”

For Marsh, “it is a genuine privilege for all of us at Studiocanal to look after this bear. From the development, production and distribution of the beloved Paddington films and TV series to filming with Her Majesty The Queen and Paddington Bear for the Platinum Jubilee this quintessentially British brand has a heart, decency and kindness which resonates not only globally but for people of all ages.”

The series turns on a younger Paddington as he writes letters to Aunt Lucy celebrating the new things he has discovered through the day’s adventures in London. Golden Globe, BAFTA and International Emmy Award-winning actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington” 1,2 & 3) voices the role of the title character.

“The Adventures of Paddington” is executive produced by multi-award-winning David Heyman, producer of every single “Harry Potter” film and “Paddington” 1, 2 & 3) and Rosie Alison (“Boy in the Striped Pyjamas,” “Paddington” 1, 2. & 3). It is produced by Karen Davidsen, who was formerly with Disney and HIT Entertainment) and Simon Quinn (“Isle of Dogs,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox”) and co-executive produced by Rob Silva.

The series is a Marmalade Films and Mascaret Films co-production, with the participation of Nickelodeon, M6 and Piwi+.

“We are so thrilled to introduce Paddington to new generations (to come) while delivering new stories for his established and loyal fanbase and indeed our global partners. Paddington’s adventures are so universal, delightful and with just the right touch of chaos it’s an incredible pleasure to be part of his journey,” Cherel and Campos added.