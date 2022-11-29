Oscar-Nominated ‘Chocolat’ Set for French-Language Series Reboot from Miramax TV, Mediawan

“Chocolat,” the Oscar-nominated film starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp, is set for a television reboot with Miramax TV and Mediawan-owned Atlantique Productions on board.

The two companies have teamed up to co-develop a French-language series adaptation of “Chocolat.”

Released by Miramax in 2000, the movie was based on the books by Joanne Harris and was directed by Lasse Hallstrom. It garnered five Oscar nominations and went on to gross more than $152 million worldwide.

The series will expand on the novels and the film, and will take place in modern-day France. The plot will revolve around a woman and her daughter who settle down in a small town and shake things down. Their biggest challenge will be to convince the town’s folks to embrace the change they are bringing into town.

The project fits into Miramax’s strategy of developing premium TV content from its extensive IP and film library.

Miramax’s global head of television Marc Helwig and VP of television development Mirsada Abdool Raman (pictured) will lead the creative efforts for Miramax, with Mediawan Pictures’s COO Elisabeth d’Arvieu and Atlantique Productions general director Nathalie Perus leading for Mediawan. Studio heads Bill Block and Pierre-Antoine Capton will executive produce as well.

“Joan Harris’ richly textured comic fable is a timeless and uplifting crowd-pleaser. This marks yet another fantastic project from our extensive IP and film library, that we are able to utilize in our continued efforts of building television content for a global audience,” said Helwig.

D’Arvieu pointed that “Chocolat” “tackles universal dilemmas, that of a hard-working single mother who wishes to do good in this world and bring a little magic into it.”

The executive said the series will aim at bringing the story to international audiences “with an innovative French take.”