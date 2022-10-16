Onza Distribution Sells Noir Thriller Series ‘Motel Valkirias’ to Globoplay in Brazil (EXCLUSIVE)

Globoplay, the streaming platform of Latin American TV giant Globo, has picked up Brazilian rights to police noir thriller series “Motel Valkirias,” a Spain-Portugal co-production handled by Onza Distribution.

Created by Ghaleb Jaber Martínez, writer-producer of Netflix’s Galician TV drama hit “O Sabor das Margaridas,” the series is directed by Álex Sampaio (Schibare”) and Jorge Quiroga (“Atras das Nuvens”).

In post-production, the eight episode 50-minute “Motel Valkirias” is set in a cross-border motel between Galicia and Portugal, following three women with financial and personal problems who get in serious danger after joining forces to get their hands on some valuable merchandise from a guest in the motel.

The skein toplines Lisbon-born Maria João Bastos (“The Casanova Variations”), Goya Award winning actor Chechu Salgado (“Las leyes de la frontera”) and “O Sabor das Margaridas’” Maria Mera.

Jaleb Martinez’s Galician outfit CTV co-produces “Motel Valkirias” with SPi, the Portuguese partner behind HBO’s series “Auga Seca,” teaming with pubcasters TVG in Galicia and Portugal’s RTP.

Onza Distribution snagged last year worldwide sales rights outside Spain and Portugal to the series and is kicking-off the pre-sales process in some European and Latin American territories.

The sales arm of Madrid-based Onza Entertainment, the company behind such hit series as TVE-Netflix’s “The Department of Time” and a collaborator on Dopamine’s historical drama “Hernán,” Onza Distribution is presenting at Mipcom several new productions.

“We aim for our novelties to represent the largest possible number of genres and formats so that all our clients can find the production they are looking for: Documentaries, fiction series, soap operas and entertainment formats,” said Carlos Garde, Onza Distribution general director.

Among Onza’s market premieres at Mipcom 2022 is the documentary “Young Addictions,” which portraits the causes and consequences of non-substance addictions consumed by teenagers through their cell phones’ screens: social media, porn and online gaming.

The three episode 45 minute documentary series is produced by Onza and Alejandro G. Roemmers in collaboration with Capa, Producciones Imposibles and Methos Media.

“We are very excited to present ‘Young Addictions,’ which has not yet been released, but we believe that it will have a strong international projection due to the problem it deals with that unfortunately affects young people all over the world,” Garde added.

Launched in 2014, Onza handles its own productions along with numerous third-party shows, encompassing telenovelas by Portuguese broadcaster TVI. Among the newest are “Para siempre,” a two season, 100 chapters each telenovela toplining Diogo Morgado, the star of International Emmy Award winner “Ouro Verde”, and “Festa é Festa,” a Plural Entertainment soap for TVI, which recently won a Venice TV Award.