Octavia Spencer to Exec Produce FBI Docu-Series ‘Feds’ For ID, Discovery+

Octavia Spencer’s production company Orit Entertainment is set to produce a docu-series about the FBI titled “Feds.” Spencer will exec produce.

The docu-series, which is co-produced by October Films, will air on true-crime network ID and on Discovery+.

“Feds” (working title) is set to be a six-part production that will give viewers an insight into America’s best-known crime-fighting agency with exclusive access to active FBI agents and unusual and high-profile cases such as the infiltration of the MS-13 gang in Boston to the take-down of a Floridian drug empire, as told by agents, victims and informants. Audiences will also get the inside story of close calls – where the agency was able to prevent tragedy with the help of specialized intel and undercover agents.

“A big part of my excitement about our partnership with ID was the opportunity to bring incredible stories to true crime fans from an entirely new perspective,” said Spencer. “’Feds’ is genuinely unique. As viewers, we have never been as inside the case as we are in this series. Being a true crime follower myself, speaking to active special agents with the FBI has been a thrill, and I could not be more excited to share ‘Feds’ with the ID audience, ” said Spencer

Jason Sarlanis, president of crime and investigative content, linear and streaming said: “When we partnered with Octavia, we knew her passion for telling unique and powerful stories would bring our audience inside exciting new worlds of true crime storytelling. Delivering unprecedented access, ‘Feds’ goes deep inside the FBI to reveal gripping, behind-the-scenes accounts of high-profile stories from the active federal agents who lived them firsthand, and we know ID’s viewers are going to love this groundbreaking approach.”

‘Feds’ represents the second collaboration in Spencer and October Films’ multi-part deal for ID and Discovery+. The first, announced in June, was “Highway 20,” about a notorious stretch of Oregon’s U.S. Highway 20, where from the 1970s to 1990s dozens of women and girls became the victims of rape, murder or simply vanished into thin air.

Brian Clisham and Stephanie Kluft will also exec produce for Orit while Gillian Pachter and Matt Robins will exec produce for October Films.