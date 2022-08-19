A Year After Being Accused of Sexual Harassment, Noel Clarke Says He’s Writing a Script ‘About All This S—’

Over a year after he was accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and bullying, British film and TV star Noel Clarke has said he is writing a screenplay about “all this shit.”

“I am writing a script about all this shit,” Clarke tweeted, without providing any further details on the project. “I’m 30 pages in, but the PTSD is real.”

I am writing a script about all this shit. I’m 30 pages in, but the PTSD is real. — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) August 19, 2022

The script tweet comes days after Clarke posted a video claiming that he had a clean chit from London’s Metropolitan Police.

“I want you to remember what was said about me… More people coming forward to the police, ‘police are investigating this that the other’ and eventually, ‘police stop the investigation due to insufficient evidence’ and all that sort of malarkey,” Clarke said in the video, which he published on Aug. 16. “I’m going to remember all of that, because it might give me greater PTSD but that’s what we’re saying.”

Clarke goes on to say that he had requested information from the police on his case under the U.K.’s Freedom of Information Act.

“My right of access tells me in black and white from the Metropolitan Police, that in my 40 plus years of life, there has never ever been a complaint or police report made about me — ever in any way, shape, or form,” Clarke says. “There’s no documents found anywhere on the system where I’m named as a person that’s complained of, or a suspect.”

“Maybe there was a bit of exaggeration and collusion and embellishment and bullshit,” Clarke adds. “There are a lot of bad people in this business — I promise you, I was not one.”

NO INVESTIGATION

NO ASSESSMENT

NO COMPLAINTS

NO REPORTS FACTS

I waited to post this until it was confirmed by another 4 detectives!! pic.twitter.com/sb4R7LriEh — Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) August 16, 2022

Earlier, in May, in an interview with U.K. tabloid Daily Mail, the first after London’s Metropolitan Police decided not to investigate the claims against him, Clarke said: “Twenty years of work was gone in 24 hours. I lost everything. The company I built from the ground up, my TV shows, my movies, my book deals, the industry respect I had. In my heart and my head it has damaged me in a way I cannot articulate.”

“There has been no arrest, no charges, no trial, no verdict but I have been criminalized,” Clarke added. “This is a form of modern McCarthyism.”

The fall was swift from April 2021, when multiple sexual misconduct allegations emerged against Clarke, best known for starring in shows such as “Doctor Who” and “Bulletproof” and the films “Kidulthood” and “Adulthood.” The allegations, first published as part of an extensive investigation by U.K. newspaper The Guardian, spanned sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

Following the allegations, the BAFTA, which had conferred an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award to Clarke, suspended his membership and withdrew the award. The actor also lost deals with All3Media, the super-indie backers of Clarke’s production company Unstoppable Film and Television, U.K. broadcaster ITV pulled “Viewpoint,” starring Clarke, and the actor was also accused of harassment on BBC’s “Doctor Who” set years ago.

Clarke is currently suing The Guardian and BAFTA for defamation.

Variety has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment. Clarke’s lawyers declined to comment.