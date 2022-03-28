Noel Clarke Harassment Allegations Will Not be Investigated by London Metropolitan Police

Sexual harassment claims against U.K. actor Noel Clarke will not be investigated by the London Metropolitan Police, according to The Guardian newspaper.

In April 2021, multiple sexual misconduct allegations emerged against Clarke, a top actor in the U.K. best known for starring in shows such as “Doctor Who” and “Bulletproof” and the films “Kidulthood” and “Adulthood.” The allegations, first published as part of an extensive investigation by The Guardian, spanned sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

The police had launched an investigation, but now will not pursue it “following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives,” per The Guardian.

A spokesperson told The Guardian: “We have updated the complainants. If any further allegations related to those already assessed are reported then it will be thoroughly considered.”

Following the allegations, the BAFTA, which had conferred an Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award to Clarke, suspended his membership and withdrew the award. The actor also lost deals with All3Media, the super-indie backers of Clarke’s production company Unstoppable Film and Television, U.K. broadcaster ITV pulled “Viewpoint,” starring Clarke, and the actor was also accused of harassment on BBC’s “Doctor Who” set years ago.

Clarke has always denied the allegations. While his reaction to the police decision not to investigate is unknown so far, he had stated previously: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing. Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise. To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”