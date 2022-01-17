Noel Clarke Documentary in Early Development at Channel 4

A documentary chronicling the experiences of disgraced actor Noel Clarke is in the works at Channel 4, Variety has confirmed.

Sources indicate that a project in early development at the “It’s a Sin” broadcaster will look to explore the events surrounding Clarke in the last year, though it’s still unclear what the exact angle or treatment will be.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told Variety: “Channel 4 has not commissioned the documentary. It is in the early stages of development and as part of this process, the production company has started approaching a number of potential participants.”

In April 2021, multiple sexual misconduct allegations emerged against Clarke, a top actor in the U.K. best known for starring in shows such as “Doctor Who” and “Bulletproof” and the films “Kidulthood” and “Adulthood.” The allegations, first published as part of an extensive investigation by newspaper The Guardian, spanned sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

A number of women went to police with allegations against Clarke, but Scotland Yard hasn’t yet pursued a criminal investigation. Clarke has “vehemently” denied all the allegations made against him.

The actor’s show for Sky, “Bulletproof,” was swiftly canceled by the Comcast-backed broadcaster, as revealed by Variety, and he was also booted from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV. Clarke has kept a low profile in the last year — until it emerged that he was pitching a documentary about his so-called “cancellation.”

Sources indicate that the film, which doesn’t yet have a title, will include a range of voices. A sizzle reel was also used to pitch the concept to senior Channel 4 programming executives, who are believed to be keeping an open mind about the film. News of the project has been kept relatively under wraps at the broadcaster, where only senior execs have been privy to its existence.

Clarke isn’t receiving any payment or a contributor’s fee for the documentary, and doesn’t have a financial stake in the project.

Asked about the film by Variety, one senior channel executive at a rival broadcaster said the project sounded “odd,” adding, “I’m not sure who’d show it?” It’s also worth noting the documentary’s parallels to a recent storyline on Apple TV Plus series “The Morning Show,” in which Steve Carrell’s news anchor Mitch Kessler, who was fired after multiple sexual harassment allegations, mulls a documentary about his experience.

The Mail on Sunday was first to report the news of the Clarke documentary.