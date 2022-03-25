‘No Man’s Land’ Producers Spiro Films, Haut et Court TV Reteam on ‘Armageddon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Hot off the success of “No Man’s Land,” Israel’s Spiro Films and France’s Haut et Court TV are re-teaming on “Armageddon,” a sprawling thriller miniseries looking at Christian extremists operating in the Holy Land.

The show is being created by David Ackerman, who previously worked in national security in Israel and went on to pen the film “Blank Bullet” inspired by the story of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, and “Jerusalem,” a gritty geopolitical thriller drama which competed at last year’s Series Mania.

Ackerman is currently writing the script for “Armageddon,” which weaves several characters, including a Christian American priest who travels with a few disciples to the Kibbutz Megiddo. Appearing friendly and charitable, the group starts forging bonds within the small community, including a mother and a son, while pursuing their secret agenda: find the Antichrist who will provoke a war that will fulfil their biblical prophecy – the second coming of the Christ.

Headed by Eitan Mansuri and Jonathan Doweck, Spiro Films is behind some of Israel’s most notable movies and series, including Omri Givon’s “When Heroes Fly,” as well as Yuval Adler’s “The Operative” and Samuel Maoz’s Venice Silver Lion-winning film “Foxtrot.” Haut et Court TV, led by Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal Carole Scotta, has also been consistently delivering thought-provoking and highly successful shows, including “The Returned,” “Panthers,” “Possessions” and “The Young Pope.”

Together, Haut et Court TV and Spiro Films last produced (with Versus Production) the action-packed war thriller series, “No Man’s Land,” which premiered in November 2020 on Arte France and Hulu in the U.S. The high pedigree show, created by Maria Feldman (“False Flag”), Mansuri, Amit Cohen (“False Flag”) and Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”), competed at Series Mania in 2020 and was just renewed for a second season by Hulu and Arte. “No Man’s Land” takes place against the background of the Syrian Kurd YPJ women’s militia push back against ISIS.

Haut et Court TV and Spiro Films are both part of The Creatives, an alliance of several leading companies which forged a partnership agreement with Fremantle to develop and finance premium content. Under the pact, companies can continue working with third-party financiers and international distributors on any of their projects.