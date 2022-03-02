UTA Signs Nicôle Lecky, Creator and Star of BBC Musical Drama ‘Mood’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nicôle Lecky, the creator and star of the BBC musical drama “Mood,” has signed with UTA.

The agency will represent the actor-writer in all areas. The signing comes a day after the British debut of Lecky’s buzzy drama “Mood.”

The BBC Three drama premiered in the U.K. on March 1 to rave reviews. Produced by Bonafide Films, the six-part music-based series stars Lecky as Sasha Clayton, an East London wannabe singer-rapper who’s forced to fend for herself when she’s kicked out of her family home.

After she meets party girl Carly, she’s introduced to the world of social media influencing and the divide between her dreams of becoming a singer and maintaining an online persona continues to grow.

Eventually, Sasha finds herself struggling to escape a world that’s far darker than she ever imagined.

“Mood” is based on Lecky’s one-woman Royal Court show “Superhoe,” which ran in 2019. The series debuts on AMC Networks-owned cable channel BBC America later this year.

Previously, Lecky appeared in several television series, including “Bloods,” “Death in Paradise,” “Doctors” and “Sense8,” among others. Additionally, her previous writing credits have included “Unsaid Stories” and “Ackley Bridge.” In film, she also wrote and directed the short “The Moor Girl.”

Lecky will continue to be represented by Identity Agency Group, Cassaroto Ramsay & Associates and Premier PR.