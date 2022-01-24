Newen Studios Gets Extra Backing From Anton to Co-Invest in Feature Films

Newen Studios, the Paris-headquartered production and distribution group, has strengthened its strategic partnership with European producer and financier Anton as it looks to become a major player in the feature film landscape.

As part of the new agreement, Anton is giving Newen Studios a global budget of €50 million ($56.6 million) to co-invest in the distribution rights of audiovisual and film projects. Anton first partnered with Newen Studios in 2019 to co-invest in Newen’s distribution rights for the group’s productions, as well as for third-party programs, across all genres, fiction, documentary, animation.

”The extension of the agreement with Anton testifies to the successful dynamic achieved by Newen Studios,” said Romain Bessi (pictured), Newen Studios managing director, who previously had a long tenure at Canal Plus Group.

“Numerous projects have been co-financed with Anton over the past two years, and with this new partnership, our scope will now include cinema, a genre that the group has been supporting even more since the integration of TF1 Studio,” Bessi added.

Sébastien Raybaud, Anton’s founder and CEO, said Newen Studios “leads the way in global content.” The executive, who is based in London, said the “continuation of our partnership with them affirms our belief in their vision, creativity and commercial prowess.”

Newen Studios’ slate of ambitious film projects includes Kevin Macdonald’s documentary about high-fashion designer John Galliano.

Newen Studios previously delivered the series “The Opera,” “Crossroads,” as well as “Legacy” and “Lost Luggage” which is currently in production. The company’s third-party acquisitions include “DNA,” “The Promise” and “Christian.”