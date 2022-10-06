Newen Expands International Footprint With Acquisition of Scandinavian Outfit Anagram

Newen, the Paris-based international production and distribution group owned by France’s leading commercial network TF1, has acquired a majority stake in the Scandinavian outfit Anagram.

Anagram, which was founded in 2002 by comedians Anders Jansson and Johan Wester, has offices in Sweden and Norway producing mainly TV drama, comedy and live entertainment through it subsidiary Anagram Live. Some of the banner’s bast known content includes “Thin Blue Line” and “My Life as a Comedian” which premiered at Toronto.

The acquisition was unveiled by Romain Bessi, Newen Studios CEO, alongside Anagram Managing Director Anne Kolbjørnsen and Creative Director Ole Marius Araldsen. During the long presentation, Newen highlighted the latest work from its major labels around the world, including Ringside Studios (U.K.), Pupkin (Netherlands), Capa Drama (France), De Mensen (Belgium), Kubik Films (Spain), among others.

Newen is already established in Scandinavia through Nimbus, the high-profile Danish production company.

Bessi, who succeeded to Bibiane Godefroi as CEO of Newen Group in January, addressed the collapse of the TF1 and M6 marger plans during the Q&A session and said the company has been pursuing its own growth strategy in international markets.

Newen now comprises 50 production labels in key markets and is now looking to expand its presence in English speaking markets. Besides Gub Neal’s Ringside Studios, Newen recently acquired Rise Films, another U.K. banner.

Some of the shows teased during the presentation include Ringside’s drama “Liaison,” ordered by Apple TV+ and starring Eva Green, and “Marie-Antoinette,” the lavish period drama produced by Capa Drama and created by Deborah Davis (“The Favorite”).