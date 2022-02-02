Netflix, YLE Partner on Endemol Shine Finland’s ‘Dance Brothers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix and Finnish broadcaster YLE are set to co-produce “Dance Brothers,” a young adult dance drama series which marks Endemol Shine Finland’s first scripted commission.

“Dance Brothers” is a 10-part Finnish language series created and produced by Max Malka, Endemol Shine Finland’s head of scripted. Filming is set to kick off in the Spring in Helsinki, Finland’s capital, with Taito Kawata on board to direct. The series was penned by Reeta Ruotsalainen (“Arctic Circle”),

Lars Blomgren, Banijay’s head of scripted, announced the show during a keynote at Goteborg’s hybrid TV Vision. While the plot remains under wraps, Blomgren told Variety the series will follow two brothers in the 20’s who start a dance company. “Contemporary dance is an important part of the drama,” added Blomgren. He pointed out the series is “a truly local show” but is meant to appeal to broader audience outside of Finland.

The well-respected executive praised Max Malka for bringing on board both Netflix and YLE to co-produce the show. “”It’s an ambitious show and an original story that’s really out of the box, so finding the right partners was key and Max Malka was able to do it thanks to her stellar track record,” said Blomgren.

Malka serves as executive producer, along with Endemol Shine Finland’s managing director Unne Sormunen. An award-winning creative, Malka joined Endemol Shine Finland in 2019 from Dionysos Films where she produced movies, including “Tatu and Patu!” and “Aurora.”

Blomgren, who previously headed scripted for EMEA at Banijay, said Finland’s talent pool is “extremely creative” and “amazing at storytelling, working with low budgets and thinking out of the box.”

Endemol Shine Finland is part of Banijay’s unrivalled roster of 50 scripted labels across the U.K., U.S., Mexico, Australia, Nordics, Germany, Benelux, France, Iberia, Israel, Italy, Poland, Russia and India.

Blomberg said Banijay’s strength has been to bring together local and international talents to deliver shows that have a strong local footing and can resonate abroad. Some of Banijay’s high-profile international series in the pipeline include “Marie-Antoinette,” the landmark historic drama created and written by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”).