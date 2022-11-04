Netflix Unveils Slate of Turkish Originals Featuring ‘New and Diverse Stories’

Netflix has unveiled four new Turkish original series and a feature film commissioned and presented at a local event by Pelin Diştaş, the streaming giant’s director of original content for Turkey.

Diştaş during the presentation said that Netflix has now produced “more than thirty original series and films in Turkey, making room for new and diverse stories.”

The new Turkish shows, and the movie, that will start production shortly and plan to premiere in 2024 are:

–”Asaf,” a series created and directed by Özgür Önurme (“Fatma”) about an ordinary Uber driver with strong moral values trying to find a way to get his life back on track after his separation with his wife and son.

– “The Town,” directed by Seren Yüce (“The Club”) and written by Deniz Karaoğlu and Doğu Yaşar Akal. This show centers on two brothers who fell out over the years and reunite after the death of their mother in their small hometown where they discover bags full of cash in the trunk of a crashed car. This leads to moral issues and other kinds of complications.

– “Ash.” This feature film directed by Erdem Tepegöz (“In The Shadows”) depicts the story of a wealthy, married woman falling in love with a mysterious carpenter, which will lead to many conflicts.

– Untitled Berkun Oya series project. The creator of hit Turkish shows “Ethos” and “Cici,” Berkun Oya is now working on a new project for Netflix about a nuclear family and their journey over several decades.

– Working title: “Kimler Geldi Kimler Geçti.” Pluriprized Turkish writer Ece Yörenç (“Fallen Leaves”) has penned a rom-com series for Netflix that looks at modern day relationships in Turkey featuring characters of different ages.

Previously announced, but not yet released, productions from Turkey comprise “Do Not Disturb,” (pictured) a new dramedy by Turkish multi-hyphenate Cem Yılmaz, which is the first movie under his creative partnership with Netflix. Created and directed by Yılmaz, who is also the lead actor, the film turns on Ayzek, the protagonist, who has been a waiter on ferries for years, becomes unemployed due to the pandemic and eventually finds a job at a hotel on the night shift.

