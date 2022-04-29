‘Money Heist: Korea’: Netflix Drops Trailer, Launch Date for Highly Anticipated Remake

Netflix has dropped the trailer for “Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area,” a remake of its hit Spanish crime drama. The streamer also announced that the show will premiere on June 24.

The 12-episode series is directed by Kim Hong-Sun (Voice, Black) and is headlined by high-profile actors, including Yoo Ji-tae (“Oldboy,””Healer”), Kim Yunjin (“Shiri,””Lost”), Park Hae-soo (“Squid Game,””Prison Playbook”) and Jeon Jong-seo (“Call,””Burning”).

“Money Heist: Korea” takes place as North and South Korea are on the verge of a peaceful reunification after nearly 80 years of division. But as the nations prepare to print a brand-new unified currency, a heist is hatched. A genius strategist known as the Professor assembles a motley crew of top-tier thieves from north and south in an attempt to steal the new currency straight from the mint.

The original Spanish heist series, whose original title is “La Casa de Papel,” wrapped up its third and final season last year on the streamer.

Netflix is rolling off the global smash hit success of “Squid Game,” another Korean series that pulled in a massive 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the 28 days following its Sept. 17 premiere.

The ultra-violent survival series ranks as Netflix’s No. 1 show of all time. The show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said during French TV festival Canneseries in March that he was about to return to South Korea to write season 2 and hoped to have the show stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Netflix’s first-quarter 2022 earnings showed that the streamer had lost 200,000 subscribers and expects to lose another 2 million in the current second quarter. It marks the first time Netflix loses subscribers during a quarter in 10 years.