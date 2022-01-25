Netflix, Sky Team on Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Netflix and Sky are co-producing for the first time on natural history series “Predators,” a six-parter that will follow six predators across changing landscapes. The series will premiere on Sky Nature in the U.K., Germany and Italy in winter 2022.

Other Sky factual commissions include “Gabon” (working title) that explores the story of a scientist from Manchester who became the Environment Minister of Central African country Gabon after forming an unlikely friendship with President Ali Bongo, which will bow on Sky Documentaries later this year, while “Death on The Beach,” which examines young travellers who have died under mysterious circumstances on the remote backpacking Thai island Koh Tao, will be on Sky Crime in March.

Elsewhere, following the Nov. 2021 launches in the U.K. and Ireland, Sky and NBCUniversal are continuing the rollout of Peacock internationally on Sky across Germany and Austria. From Jan. 25, at no additional cost, Sky Q and Sky Ticket customers in Germany and Sky X customers in Austria, will get access to Peacock programming, including current originals series “Saved by the Bell,” “Rutherford Falls” and “Girls5eva” and upcoming series “The Girl in the Woods,” “MacGruber,” “Bel-Air,” “Joe vs Carole” and “The Resort.”

Peacock will continue to roll out across Sky platforms in Switzerland and Italy in the coming months.

Meanwhile, soccer anti-discrimination organization Kick It Out will be partnering with the England and Wales Cricket Board to identify and address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion within cricket. The partnership supported by £100,000 ($134,895) donation from Sky, alongside an additional £100,000 which has been match funded by the cricket board. English cricket has been plagued with recent racism allegations and is implementing a 12-point action plan to address the issue.