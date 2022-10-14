Netflix Nigerian Sitcom ‘Becoming Abi’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Nigerian Netflix series “Becoming Abi,” created by and starring Bolu Essien, has given fans a sneak peek at what they can expect with a first trailer.

Inspired by real events, the six-part series is loosely based on Essien’s own experiences in the world of Nigerian advertising. It follows her character, a young, female millennial, who finds herself overcoming numerous obstacles and challenges as she ascends in a leading advertising agency in Nigeria. As she navigates her way through the cut-throat world of advertising, she must learn to co-exist with her bosses, make friends and maybe even find love.

Essien also co-directs and co-produces the series.

Juliana Olayode, Biodun Stephen, Seun Ajayi, Akah Nnani, Stan Nze, Ifeanyi Kalu, Iya Rainbow and Benita A Okojie also star.

The series was made by Essien’s Nigerian-based production company Evolving Light Studios, which she founded alongside her husband Emmanuel Essien, and distributed by Nigerian distributor FilmOne.

Essien has appeared in projects including “Dying with the King,” playing a young doctor set to be buried with a dead king, “Broken Bridges,” where she portrayed a child from an abusive home, and short film “Things That Broke Us.” She also directed and produced the documentary “Scars of Honor,” which aimed to destigmatize childbirth via caesarean section.

“The advertising and marketing world is one I can relate to,” said Essien. “I wanted to create a show that mirrors the highs and lows that young working professionals in Nigeria experience whilst on their journey to ‘Becoming.’ This was what birthed ‘Becoming Abi.’”

“When FilmOne informed us that Netflix had picked up ‘Becoming Abi’ and it would be available globally, we got very excited because this tells us that the world is waiting to see our stories,” she added. “Netflix giving space for new voices to show their capabilities is definitely encouraging to me and other creators, and I can’t wait to see where this goes. Super grateful to God. The Nigerian entertainment industry is filled with great storytellers and to see the world connect with our stories is definitely a sign that we are in great times. There is so much more to come.”

“Becoming Abi” is set to be released on Netflix on Oct. 28.

Check out the trailer below: