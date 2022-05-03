Netflix Unveils Cast of its First Finnish Series ‘Dance Brothers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Netflix has unveiled the young cast of its first Finnish series, “Dance Brothers” which is currently filming in Helsinki with Samuel Kujala (“Lakeside Murders”) and Roderick Kabanga (“Gravedigger and the Random People”) playing the lead roles.

The young adult drama series is a co-production between Netflix and Yle, and is created and produced by Max Malka at Banijay’s Endemol Shine Finland. The Finnish language series will launch globally on Netflix in 2023 and will later also be available on Yle. It marks Endemol Shine Finland’s first scripted commission.

Directed by Taito Kawata, “Dance Brothers” centers around the two brothers Roni (Kabanga) and Sakari (Kujala) as they struggle to make a living as professional dancers. To help finance their dance dreams, they decide to start their own club which provides income, housing and a training space. Their unique club and impressive dance routines quickly bring them fame. Soon artistic ambitions and personal relationships collide with commercial demands, and the love the brothers have for each other will be tested. Malka wrote the script with Reeta Ruotsalainen (“Arctic Circle”).

Kai Finke, director EMEA TV licensing at Netflix, described YLE and Endemol Shine Finland as “two incredibly strong local partners” and said the show had the potential to “appeal to both a local and a global audience.”

Malka, who joined Endemol Shine Finland in 2019 from Dionysos Films where she produced movies, including “Aurora,” said “Dance Brothers” was “a special project, not only because it is a unique and ground-breaking take on the dance genre.” “We have created a series that will showcase the very best of Finnish creativity on all levels,” added the award-winning executive. She pointed out the show boasts a “combination of high-quality drama, exciting dance and a diverse group of talent.”

The cast is completed by Jeanine Muyima, Fanni Noroila, Lauri Lohi, Eeva Eloranta and Cristal Snow. The premiere date for the series is still to be announced.