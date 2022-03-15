Netflix Sets Launch Date for ‘Borgen – Power & Glory,’ Reveals First Look

Netflix has set the launch date for “Borgen – Power & Glory,” the new version of the hit Danish political drama, for April 14 across the Nordics and on June 2 in the rest of the world.

Directed by Per Fly, “Borgen – Power & Glory” brings back Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) who has just been appointed Minister for Foreign Affairs when a drilling company suddenly discovers oil in Greenland. The event sparks an international struggle for power in the Arctic.

“The series deals with some of the biggest political issues of our time, as well the relevance of the Danish Realm in the modern world, the superpowers’ battle for control of the Arctic – and not least, the climate crisis,” said Netflix, which described “Power & Glory” as “a stand-alone continuation of the previous seasons of ‘Borgen.'”

The streamer added that “the main story focuses on the struggle for power and what power does to people – both professionally and on a personal level.”

Other prominent characters in “Power & Glory” will include Katrine Fønsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen) who was previously head of press. She is now back in journalism and has landed a job as head of the news department for a large, nationwide television station.

The cast will be completed by Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Nivi Pedersen, Svend Hardenberg and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, along with Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt, Magnus Millang and Darren Pettie.

Returning cast members include Søren Malling, Signe Egholm Olsen, Mikael Birkkjær, Lisbeth Wulff, Lars Mikkelsen, Laura Allen Müller Smith, Jens Albinus, Lars Knutzon, Peter Mygind, Morten Kirkskov and Angunnguaq Larsen.

“Borgen – Power & Glory” is produced by SAM Productions (“The Chestnut Man,” “Ragnarok”) for DR in cooperation with Netflix.