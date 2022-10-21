Jay Lycurgo Gets Interrogated by Karen Connell in New Clip From Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jay Lycurgo, who plays Nathan in upcoming Netflix series “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,” finds himself interrogated by witch Celia (Karen Connell) in a new clip from the show, shared exclusively with Variety.

In the series, which is based on the Half Bad YA series by Sally Green, Lycurgo plays the teenage, illegitimate son of Marcus, considered the world’s most dangerous witch.

At the beginning of the series, with the witch community fearing Nathan takes after his father, he is constantly monitored. In the tense scene above a witch called Celia interrogates him, asking him how he is sleeping at night, whether he has violent dreams, if he is quick to anger and whether he feels any negative feelings towards other witches – at which point she notices a bleeding cut on Nathan’s hand appear to heal up.

In Celia’s world there are clear boundaries between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ but as the series progresses they start to erode, enabling Nathan – along with his friends Annalise and Gabriel – to discover himself.

Joe Barton (“The Lazarus Project”) wrote the series based on Green’s books. Lycurgo (“The Batman”) leads the cast alongside Nadia Parkes (“Domina”) as Annalise and Emilien Vekemans (“Transferts”) as Gabriel.

“The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” is produced by Adrian Sturges and Steve Clark–Hall while Barton exec produces alongside Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, Will Tennant, Phil Robertson and Colm McCarthy. McCarthy directed the first four episodes with Rachna Suri (“Mr Whippy”) and Debs Paterson (“Willow”) also directing.

