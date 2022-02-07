‘Neighbours’ Canceled at Channel 5 as Broadcaster ViacomCBS Focuses on U.K. Drama

Long-running Australian soap “Neighbours” has been canceled at ViacomCBS owned U.K. broadcaster Channel 5 as their focus shifts to original U.K. drama.

The soap, now in its 37th season, is watched by 1.5 million viewers a day in the U.K. but Variety understands that its Australian audience is on the wane.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told Variety: “’Neighbours’ will no longer air on Channel 5 beyond this summer. It’s been a much-loved part of our schedule for more than a decade, and we’d like to thank the cast, Fremantle and all of the production team for their fantastic work on this iconic series.”

“We’d also of course like to thank the fans for their loyal support of ‘Neighbours’ across the years,” the spokesperson added. “We recognize that there will be disappointment about this decision, however our current focus is on increasing our investment in original U.K. drama, which has strong appeal for our viewers.”

The series, produced by Fremantle, is funded in part by Australia’s Network 10, where it airs on the 10 Peach channel.

“Our audience remains steady and Channel 10 would love the show to continue if we could find another broadcast partner to replace,” Fremantle wrote in an email to “Neighbours” cast and crew on Sunday. “These discussions are ongoing however there is no new broadcaster at the moment and production must end, effectively resting the show.”

Variety has reached out to Fremantle for comment.

The soap featured several performers who would go on to stardom including Kylie Minogue, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce.