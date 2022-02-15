‘NCIS’ Adapted for Paramount Plus Australia, ‘SEAL Team’ Spin-Off Movie Heads Stateside

“NCIS” is heading down under.

The long-running CBS franchise is being adapted for Paramount Plus Australia and broadcaster Network 10 in a deal that marks the first international edition for the CBS Studios-produced juggernaut.

“NCIS: Sydney” will launch in 2023 and feature local stories with Aussie actors and producers. “NCIS: Los Angeles” creator Shane Brennan, who is Australian and first joined the franchise back in 2007, is attached.

The commission is a clever way for Paramount Plus to bulk up its local offering in Australia, where the service launched in August 2021 and already takes advantage of content from the ViacomCBS-backed local linear offering, Channel 10.

Paramount Plus is slowly expanding internationally and will finally launch in Europe this year. Where the service isn’t made available as SkyShowtime — via a deal with Sky that was struck last summer — it will be offered as Paramount Plus.

The service has already rolled out in 25 markets globally, including Latin America, the Nordics, Australia and Canada.

Elsewhere, a new “SEAL Team” movie will be produced for Paramount Plus in the U.S. from the creative team of David Boreanaz, who also stars in the original series, Christopher Chulack and Spencer Hudnut.

Both commissions were revealed during ViacomCBS’s Investor Day event on Tuesday by George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS as well as chief content officer for news and sports at Paramount Plus.

“These two projects represent two new ways we are expanding our studio footprint while supporting the company’s mission to drive streaming,” said Cheeks. “We have the producing roster, production infrastructure and deep library to be creative and nimble with franchises and other IP for both domestic and international audiences.”

Another piece of CBS Studios IP, “The Game,” was recently reimagined as a Paramount Plus Original after previous editions aired on The CW and BET. The show, which is a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football, launched on the streaming service in November, and has been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, CBS has also expanded the Star Trek universe for its SVOD, and is now up to five original series, including “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Picard,” animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and “Star Trek: Prodigy” and the forthcoming “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”