CBC’s ‘The Nature of Things’ Names Sarika Cullis-Suzuki and Anthony Morgan as New Hosts (EXCLUSIVE)

CBC revealed that Sarika Cullis-Suzuki and Anthony Morgan will take over as the new co-hosts of “The Nature of Things.” The duo will begin their full-time roles in Season 63 after David Suzuki’s previously announced retirement in spring 2023.

Both presenters have previously guest-hosted TV’s longest-running science series in the past. They will return to each host an episode in Suzuki’s final season, which kicks off on the public Canadian broadcaster on Jan. 6, 2023.

Morgan is a molecular scientist, entrepreneur, game designer and PhD researcher based in Toronto. Over the past two decades, he’s worked across multiple science communication fields, including stints with the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Royal Ontario Museum and the Ontario Science Centre. He is also a former segment host for Bell Media’s now-defunct TV series “Daily Planet,” served as a host and consultant on Vice TV shows and was the summer host of CBC’s award-winning “Quirks & Quarks” radio science program in 2018.

Cullis-Suzuki is one of Suzuki’s five children and has devoted her life and work to science, conversation, and communication. A British Columbia-based marine biologist with a PhD and a master’s of science, Cullis-Suzuki was named one of the most influential millennials in Canada, nominated as best host at the World Congress of Science and Factual Producers, and has worked across various print, film and audio platforms.

“Just to be a part of this legacy — on a personal level because of my father, but also because I really believe in the show and the substance — feels amazing,” said Cullis-Suzuki in a statement. “So it is such an honor. I feel so humbled.”

“I don’t think anybody can be David Suzuki, because he really is this kind of singular, inimitable character. And so I think the challenge for me is going to try to be myself and allow myself to genuinely follow my curiosity the way that I always have,” added Morgan.

Suzuki announced his retirement after 43 seasons in late October. His first episode aired Oct. 24, 1979, 19 years after the program first debuted. Previously, the series was co-hosted by Donald Ivey and Patterson Hume, with guest hosts including Lister Sinclair, Donald Crowdis and John Livingston.

“I leave with gratitude for having had the opportunity to be a guide in this world and with confidence that another generation with a younger perspective will continue to explore the important and exciting stories that “The Nature of Things” has always brought to Canadians,” wrote Suzuki, following the announcement.

The 62nd season of “The Nature of Things” debuts Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, on CBC