Spain’s TVE Boards Anticipated Series ‘This Is Not Sweden,’ From Aina Clotet and Mar Coll

Barcelona-based Nanouk Films and Funicular Films and Spanish pubcaster TVE are partnering to produce “This is Not Sweden,” a dark comedy half hour which marks the first Spanish show to be presented at the Göteborg’s Festival’s TV Drama Vision.

Set in the idyllic Vallvidrera, a suburb in the foothills of the Collserola mountains surrounding Barcelona, the six-part series explores parenting and other family-related issues by focusing on a young couple ­– Mariana and Samuel – who has just moved there and wants to raise their children in contact with nature.

“This is Not Sweden” is created by actor-director Aina Clotet, a Malaga Fest best actress winner for “Someone’s Daughter” and by producer Sergi Cameron. Clotet will direct along with Coll, who won a best new director Goya for “Three Days with the Family.”

“‘This is Not Sweden’s’ international appeal has always been a key objective for Aina, Marta and myself. Our goal is to reach many different audiences in order to experience and feel the show from very different perspectives,” Nanouk’s Cameron told Variety. Nanouk recently produced Ventura Durall’s “The Offering.” Cameron also produced Mauro Herce’s documentary “Dead Slow Ahead,” a Special Jury Prize winner at 2015’s Locarno Festival.

“It’s a ‘Big Little Lies’ meets ‘Gösta’ with Mediterranean characters,” added Funicular producer Marta Baldó.

Recently set up by Baldó, Jan Andreu, Marc and Aina Clotet, Funicular Films’ slate takes in feature “Diogenes,” to be directed by Roger Gual (“Smoking Room”) and actor-director Àlex Brendemühl (“The Offering”).

Series writers are Dani González (“Barcelona Summer Night”) and Valentina Viso (“Three Days With the Family”). Key cast includes Clotet and Marcel Borràs (“Killing the Father”).

“Valentina has a great sense of black comedy and Daniel has one for structure and rhythm. We’ve all focused on the series’ tone, which is a mix of humor and suspense,” Clotet said.

She added: “We want to play with a latent tension, which is sometimes disturbing, providing a false thriller halo and reflecting the danger and fear of the main characters,” Clotet explained, underscoring the series’ strong line in bathos.

Clotet stressed that Mar Coll’s co-directing will “allow me to learn at her side.”