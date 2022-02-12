‘Money Heist’ Star Najwa Nimri Teases Season 2 Role in Alex de la Iglesia’s ’30 Coins’

Appropriately enough given the show’s enigmatic nature, the slow drip of information about a second season of Spanish genre legend Alex de la Iglesia’s occult horror series “30 Coins” has, for the most part, been cryptic at best. That tradition continued Friday, after HBO Max confirmed the second season, when “Money Heist’s” Najwa Nimri, one of Spain’s biggest film and TV stars, teased her participation in the upcoming season.

Apart from the show’s three leads – Eduard Fernández as Father Vergara, Megan Montaner as veterinarian-turned-demon-hunter Elena and Miguel Ángel Silvestre as Mayor Paco – no other casting has yet been confirmed, but Nimri posted an Instagram story which included part of the Season 2 teaser and the phrase: “We start a new adventure,” while also tweeting #30Monedas – the show’s Spanish-language title.

In response, Pokeepsie Films, De La Iglesia’s production company which produces the show, cleverly posted a photo of a crucifix with the traditional Latin letters INRI replaced with Nimri and the popular Spanish phrase “Yo no digo nada…,” or “I’m not saying anything.” De la Iglesia himself then retweeted the company’s post, also promising a vow of silence.

Yo tampoco digo nada. https://t.co/UBNVppbJPG — De la Iglesia (@alexdelaIglesia) February 11, 2022

In response to a fan asking for clarification, the Pokeepsie social media team again kept up the tradition of tongue-in-cheek humor, replying: “Ya lo hemos dicho claramente: ‘no digo Najwa…’” replacing the word “nada” with the similar-sounding “Najwa,” or in English: “We’ve already said clearly, ‘We’re not saying Najwa.’”

Ya lo hemos dicho claramente: "no digo Najwa…" https://t.co/CgBmstkxhi — Pokeepsie Films (@pokeepsie_films) February 11, 2022

Nimri’s casting is sure to prove a boon to the genre series, already popular around the world after its hellraising first season. Her impressive resume includes major roles in award-winning cinema fare such as Alejandro Amenábar’s “Open For Eyes,” later remade by Cameron Crowe as “Vanilla Sky,” and Julio Medem’s classics “Sex and Lucía” and “Lovers of the Arctic Circle.” More recently, her mainstream credentials have seen a boost after starring roles in “Locked Up” and “Money Heist,” two of the most successful Spanish series abroad to date. She is also a lead in Manolo Caro’s upcoming Discovery Plus series “Sagrada Familia,” reuniting with “Locked Up” and “Money Heist” co-star Alba Flores and “30 Coins’” own Macarena Gómez.