‘Munya and Filly Get Chilly’ Accompanies ‘Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof’ on BBC – Global Bulletin

SPIN-OFF

BBC Three series “Munya and Filly Get Chilly,” a spin-off from BBC One‘s “Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof” produced by Hungry Bear Media, is set to offer a light-hearted take on the challenges of the main show, which will follow a group of celebrities facing a test of mental strength under the guidance of extreme athlete Wim Hof. In the spin-off, presenters, comedy stars Munya and Filly, will immerse themselves in sub-zero temperatures and take on Hof’s challenges, from breathing exercises to ice baths and beyond. It will be filmed within the tented village that the celebrities are inhabiting, alongside the filming of the BBC One series, with behind-the-scenes content and exclusive access to the celebrities and hosts.

“Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof” will be fronted by Holly Willoughby and Lee Mack and celebrities participating include musical theater practitioner Alfie Boe, songwriter and soccer player Chelcee Grimes, dancer Dianne Buswell, TV presenter Gabby Logan, weatherman and drummer Owain Wyn Evans, former captain of France’s national team Patrice Evra, rapper Professor Green and actor Tamzin Outhwaite.

CONFERENCE

The TEDx conference at The Cambridge Theatre in London’s Soho, scheduled for May 30 and staged by Sam Orams, has revealed its first tranche of speakers. Hosted by “The Battersea Poltergeist” podcast creator Danny Robins, the curated program of short inspirational talks features speakers including U.K Cinema Association CEO Phil Clapp, Variety international editor Manori Ravindran, author and computational biologist, autism advocate and winer of the 2020 Science Book Award, Dr. Camilla Pang, and a performance from ex-Razorlight guitarist David Ellis. Confirmed speakers also include Karl Lokko, a former gang leader turned activist, poet, public speaker, adventurer and personal advisor to Prince Harry; Professor Katy Shaw, author of a report into post-COVID cultural recovery; restaurateur Paulo De Tarso; author and journalist Janet Wang; and art critic, curator, art historian and presenter Aindrea Emelife.

COMMISSION

Discovery U.K. has commissioned “Martine: Chasing Justice” (working title), a documentary series focused on the investigation into the murder of 23-year-old Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen. In

spring, 2008, Magnussen’s body was found abandoned and half-buried under rubble in the basement of an upmarket apartment block in central London. She had disappeared following a night out with University friends to celebrate the end of her exams and was last seen with the prime suspect, Farouk Abdulhak, who lived in the apartment block where her body was found, studied with her, at the Regent’s Business School in London and was witnessed leaving the exclusive nightclub Maddox, in Mayfair, with her the night she disappeared. Abdulhak disappeared after wiping his Facebook account and eventually emerged in his billionaire father’s homeland Yemen, where he has since lived as a free man and remains wanted by Interpol in connection with the Magnussen case.

After a 14-year investigation, with Magnussen’s family campaigning for justice, this week a breakthrough development of the case has emerged with the arrest of a woman in London.

The series is set to premiere in the U.K. on Discovery Plus this fall.

RELEASE

Lionsgate will release Sundance and Berlin playing British comedy-drama “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” across the U.K. on June 17. The film follows Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, who is yearning for some adventure and some good sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack). The film is directed by Sundance directing award winner Sophie Hyde (“Animals,” “52 Tuesdays”), written by Katy Brand (“Glued”) and produced by Adrian Politowski (“The Mustang”) and Debbie Gray (“Mrs. Lowry and Son”).