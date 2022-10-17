Israeli Documentary ‘Munich ’72’ Sold to Italy, Spain, Poland, Slovenia (EXCLUSIVE)

Global Screen has sold “Munich ’72,” an Israeli documentary series about the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, has sold to Poland’s Canal+, Italian broadcaster La 7, Spain’s Filmin and Slovenia’s RTV.

The co-producers, Sipur (formerly Tadmor Entertainment) and Israel’s Channel 8, also announced the executive producing team behind the documentary: Russ McCarroll, Michael Schmidt, Emilio Schenker and Gideon Tadmor for SIPUR; Telepool’s Jan Frouman, Julia Weber and Ulrike Schroder; and HOT Channel 8’s Dari Shay, Rinat Klein and Dorit Hessel.

“We saw strong sales momentum for ‘Munich ’72’ heading into Mipcom, and are in advanced negotiations with a number of other buyers that we will be meeting with in Cannes,” Weber, Global Screen’s head of international sales and acquisitions, said. “We expect those deals to be announced very soon.”

“Munich ’72” aired in September on Yes VOD in Israeli to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

The documentary is directed by Roman Shumunov (“Back to Chernobyl,” “Here and Now,” “Babylon Dreamers”), and produced by Ronen Machlis-Balzam (“Berenshtein”). It is written by Russ McCarroll, a prolific documentary writer/producer/creator (“The 44th President: In His Own Words,” “Barbarians Rising,” “The World Wars,” “Pawn Stars”), and investigative journalist/filmmaker Shany Haziza.

“Munich ’72,” which blends documentary and fiction, is supported by newly declassified files. It reveals conversations in the Israeli cabinet during the crisis, as well as unseen German documents divulging discussions that took place in the German crisis room where the event was managed. This newly revealed information forms the basis of the series’ dramatic recreations.