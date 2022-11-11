Ukrainian Changemakers to Be Honored With MTV EMA Generation Change Award

Three women who have been assisting the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine are set to be honored at the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Dusseldorf later this month.

Anna Kutova, Lina Deshvar and Anfisa Yakovina (pictured above, left to right) have been fighting for care and shelter for those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They will be awarded the MTV EMA Generation Change Award during the live MTV EMA Red Carpet show broadcast.

Their work has included providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families raising children, adolescents and young people with disabilities and providing art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their loved ones.

The trio were selected by MTV Entertainment Group, a division of Paramount, in partnership with non-profit Choose Love.

“We, at Choose Love, are so grateful to be partnering with MTV and to have the opportunity to honor the phenomenal work of three brilliant women dedicating themselves to supporting people whose lives have been devastated by the invasion of Ukraine,” said Choose Love co-founder and CEO Josie Naughton. “We are constantly inspired by the commitment and courage of the grassroots partners we work with all over the world. They really do give hope for a brighter future for humanity.”

Kelly Bradshaw, SVP of MTV Entertainment Brands International at Paramount said: “Over 7 million refugees have fled Ukraine since the country was invaded earlier this year, with millions more internally displaced, seeking shelter and safety from the unjust conflict that surrounds them every day. Through MTV’s partnership with Choose Love, we’ll use our platform to amplify the crucial, on-the-ground work they’re doing to relieve the global refugee crisis and bring humanitarian aid to those in Ukraine.”

The MTV EMA Generation Change Award was launched in 2018 to honor young people tackling some of the world’s toughest problems through storytelling, digital media and music.

The MTV EMAs will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13th in Germany.