‘Mrs. America’ Beauty Pageant Documentary Boarded by Fremantle, Anonymous Content, Spinning Nancy

Penny Lane (“Listening to Kenny G”) will direct “Mrs. America,” a documentary which will explore the changing role of American womanhood through the Mrs. America beauty pageant’s 45-year history.

The pageant, established by husband-and-wife team David and Elaine Marmel, focused on celebrating the role of married women in society.

Nick Shumaker (“Nothing Lasts Forever”) and Jessica Grimshaw (“A Wilderness of Error”) will produce the project for Anonymous Content alongside Fremantle’s global head of documentaries, Mandy Chang and Gabriel Sedgwick (“Hail Satan?”) for Spinning Nancy. Amanda Branson-Gill and Whitney Sudler-Smith (“Southern Charm”) will also produce. Anonymous Content CEO Dawn Olmstead and CCO David Levine will executive produce the project which is co-financed by Anonymous Content and Fremantle.

Shumaker and Grimshaw said: “The Mrs. America beauty pageant has long represented a certain perspective on what it means to be a woman in the United States, which over the years has shifted considerably and continues to do so. We are so excited to partner with Fremantle, Spinning Nancy, and the incredible Penny Lane to explore the massive impact the pageant has had on our society as we as a culture redefine the expectations of womanhood and vice versa.”

Chang said: “Penny and Gabriel are two of the most talented and idiosyncratic creatives working in documentary filmmaking today, and I have no doubt will make a film that will make you think, laugh and feel real affection for the characters, whilst entertaining us with skilful storytelling. To partner with such a brilliant team speaks to our ongoing ambition at Fremantle to deliver best-in-class documentary films created by the best talent in the world.”

Lane added: “Having the chance to collaborate with Anonymous and Fremantle is a total dream come true. I cannot wait to immerse myself in the world of Mrs. America – past, present and future. What an incredible opportunity to learn and think deeply about womanhood, marriage and American values. Plus, sequins! So many sequins!”