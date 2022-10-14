French Graphic Novel Series ‘Monster’ Set for TV Adaptation From ‘The Liberator’s’ Trioscope (EXCLUSIVE)

French graphic novel series “Monstre” is set to be adapted into a premium TV show.

Trioscope, the hybrid-tech studio behind Netflix’s “The Liberator” and the George R. R. Martin-produced “Night of the Cooters,” will adapt “Le Sommeil du monstre,” the first instalment of award-winning French graphic novelist Enki Bilal’s sci-fi “Monstre” tetralogy.

Collaborating with the author and illustrator on what is touted as his most personal work, Trioscope will introduce TV viewers to the complex world of Bilal’s “Monster.”

“Monster” will transport viewers to a futuristic world where protagonist Nike Hatzfeld, a man with the unique ability to recall every memory since the day he was born, finds himself using his gift to make sense of his orphaned past to survive the chaotic and savage present. His story intertwines with Leyla and Amir, born just days apart from him in the same orphanage bed and also parentless amidst the bombs of Sarajevo in 1993 during the Yugoslav Wars. Considered expendable and manipulated by a radical organization that’s trying to eradicate science and truth from the world, the trio’s lives split into divergent paths before they reunite once more.

Published across a nine-year period, from 1998 to 2007, the French-language, bestselling “Monster” (or “Hatzfeld”) tetralogy is one of Bilal’s most iconic works, with the second book in the series printing more than 280,000 copies.

The show will draw visual inspiration from Bilal’s distinctive style and world building. Trioscope will elevate the author’s original story by fusing nuanced, live-action performances with CG environments.

Bilal, who has directed the sci-fi feature films “Immortal” and “Tykho Moon,” will serve as executive producer. Greg Jonkajtys, Trioscope’s chief creative officer and co-founder, will serve as executive producer and is attached as director.

Jonkajtys directed Netflix’s WWII series “The Liberator” and is directing the action feature “Takeover,” starring Quavo. Frédéric Puech will serve as executive producer for Something Big, the French production company that is producing alongside Trioscope Europe.

“Enki is a true master at creating darkly rich and provocative worlds,” said Trioscope’s Greg Jonkajtys, director and EP of “Monster.”

“We’re honored by the opportunity for our tech platform and creative team to help bring ‘Monstre’ to life as a stylized live-action series that not only will captivate a broad TV audience, but also offer fans of the book an immersive new way to experience Enki’s beloved masterpiece.”

Bilal added: “‘Le Sommeil du monstre’ has always held a special place in my heart, and the complexities of the narrative and the imaginative nature of the world have always made adaptation difficult. When Greg shared his vision and personal passion for the story, along with the possibilities the Trioscope technology offers, I finally could see a way to bring this story to the screen.”