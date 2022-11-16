‘Made in Chelsea’ Producer Monkey Tap Helen Kruger Bratt as New Managing Director – Global Bulletin

“Made in Chelsea” producer Monkey has tapped Helen Kruger Bratt as its new managing director.

Kruger Bratt will work with creative directors Will Macdonald and David Granger to drive the company’s next phase of growth. As well as overseeing operations she will be tasked with identifying and growing talent within the business.

She was previously head of production at Lime Pictures, where she worked on shows including “The Only Way is Essex,” and before that worked at ITV Studios’ entertainment department, where she oversaw productions including “I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here” and “Love Island.”

Monkey, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group, has also hired Abby Woolf as head of development and elevated Emily Rai to head of production.

“I’ve had an incredible three years at Lime and Lion, and I’m so proud of the range of shows, series and formats we’ve created and delivered during this time,” Kruger Bratt said. “I’m thrilled to join Will, Dave and the entire team at Monkey. I am already a huge fan of Monkey’s shows and it’s really exciting to be part of the wider Universal International Studios family in launching global formats together.”