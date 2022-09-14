FIFA World Cup Docuseries ‘Moment of Truth’ Set From Whisper, Final Replay and Sony Pictures Television

Ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup, set to take place in Qatar in November, soccer-themed streaming platform FIFA+ has commissioned a 10-part docuseries about the history of the tournament titled “Moment Of Truth” from Whisper, Final Replay and Sony Pictures Television.

The series will “examine the world’s favourite sport through the lens of human endeavour,” according to the official logline. “Why do we care so much about the game? What makes exceptional footballers tick? What lifts teams to greatness? What does it tell us about ourselves?”

The answer to those questions – and the themes around which the docuseries is built – are located in the words “absolution, cunning, genius, courage, inspiration, joy, art, passion, hope and wisdom.”

The series, which will look at both the men’s and women’s tournaments, will offer never-before-seen access to the FIFA World Cup archives dating back to the 1930s as well as interviews with key individuals in the sport including fans, commentators, psychologists and, of course, the soccer stars themselves.

“Moment of Truth” produced by Whisper and Final Replay in association with FIFA+. Sony Pictures Television will distribute worldwide.

“Sport generates and ignites emotion like no other – especially football,” said Mark Cole, managing director for Whisper. “In ‘Moment of Truth,’ we speak to those who lived through massive moments in World Cup history. Using incredible archive from FIFA, sporting stars such as Andres Iniesta, Lothar Matthäus, Aya Miyama and Michael Owen, explain the fervour, joy and genius that drove them, as we seek to uncover why football makes us all care so much and so passionately.”

Neil Canetty-Clarke, executive producer for Final Replay, said: “Half the population of Earth watched the last World Cup. As the excitement builds to Qatar, ‘Moment of Truth,’ narrated by ‘Homeland’s’ David Harewood, offers football fans across the world a unique and gripping insight into the dramatic stories behind the planet’s favourite sport.”

James Abraham, commissioning editor for FIFA+, added: “This is an innovative collaboration between FIFA+, Whisper, Final Replay and Sony for a truly fascinating series that delves into the psychology behind the beautiful game that we all love. The extensive archive we home on FIFA+ provides the perfect backdrop to ‘Moment Of Truth’s’ storytelling – we’re excited to see football fans enjoy this unique and insightful take on the FIFA World Cup.”

Henry Winter, series writer and chief football writer for The Times of London, said: “From the first minute at kick-off in Montevideo, Uruguay in 1930 to Megan Rapinoe’s penalty in the 2019 Women’s World Cup Final – ‘Moment Of Truth’ will explore revelatory moments of truth across the spectrum – from the iconic to the surprising and less well-known.”