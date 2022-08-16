‘Modern Love Amsterdam’ Set for Winter Debut on Prime Video – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

The Dutch adaptation of Amazon original series “Modern Love” will premiere on Prime Video this winter. The series features stories about love and relationships, with each episode based on the popular column from The New York Times. The stories in the Dutch series all take place in Amsterdam, from central station, the Amstel to Amsterdam-Noord and Zuidoost.

“Modern Love Amsterdam” is produced by NL Film, part of Banijay Benelux, with Sabine Brian as producer and Robert Alberdingk Thijm as showrunner. The episodes were written by Robert Alberdingk Thijm, Roos Ouwehand, Maud Wiemeijer, Anne Barnhoorn, and Esther Duysker. The directors are Mijke de Jong, Boudewijn Koole, Mischa Kamp, Mustafa Duygulu, and Norbert ter Hall.

Jacomien Nijhof, head of Netherlands originals, Amazon Studios, said: ” ‘Modern Love Amsterdam’ is the series we wanted to make right now. A series that shows that love always wins, no matter how confusing the time we live in is. The makers have opted for special, authentic stories in which the characters all search for love in their own way. What does fidelity look like in an open relationship, or how do you deal with equality and dependence if your partner suddenly becomes disabled? I am very impressed with the vulnerability that can be felt in the unique stories, which will certainly appeal to our viewers.”

In India, “Modern Love Mumbai” and “Modern Love Hyderabad” are streaming and “Modern Love Chennai” is due imminently. In Japan, “Modern Love Tokyo” is in the works.

PARTNERSHIP

BBC Studios has agreed a partnership deal with Final Straw Productions, a new production company set up by YouTuber Joe Sugg. Final Straw Productions will focus on developing entertainment and factual entertainment formats for audiences of all ages and the development, production and distribution deal will give BBC Studios a first look on all its content. Sugg has a digital following of 7.7 million subscribers. He was runner-up on “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2018 and hosted “Strictly Come Dancing: The Official Podcast.”