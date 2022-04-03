MipTV News Roundup: Planete Plus Sets ‘Munich,’ NBCU’s ‘The Ark’ Goes to Electric Entertainment

Planete Plus Orders Munich Hostage Thriller Doc

French broadcaster Planete Plus has commissioned factual political thriller “Munich: Of Games and Blood” from Pernel Media to mark the 50th anniversary of the hostage crisis that rocked the Munich Olympic Games on September 5, 1972. Written by Philippe Saada, Yossi Melman and cinematographer Marc Dugain, the doc is narrated by three protagonists present at the original event where Israeli athletes were taken hostage by Palestinian Black September terrorists: an ex-terrorist, a member of the German police, and a Mossad agent. Doc combines this 360° point of view with archives of exclusive testimonies and revelations from declassified documents.

Executive producers for Pernel Media are Fabrice Frank and Samuel Kissous. Feature doc was commissioned by Planete Plus’s Christine Cauquelin, head of documentaries, Canal Plus Group.

NBCU’s SYFY Series “The Ark” Sold to Electric Entertainment

Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment has signed a multi-territory deal with NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer for its SYFY U.S. original television series “The Ark.” These territories include SYFY in France, Spain and Portugal and SCIFI in the Balkans and Poland. The deal also extends to the licensing of “Leverage: Redemption” (Season 2), “Almost Paradise” (Season 2), “13th Street” and “Diva” in select territories. Ordered straight to series for 12 episodes by SYFY in the U.S., “The Ark” takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun to help secure the survival of the human race. Series is currently filming in Belgrade, Serbia.

Norway Pubcaster NRK Commissions Leonard Cohen Dramatic Series

Norwegian pubcaster NRK has commissioned London-based Buccaneer Media and Oslo-headquartered Redpoint Productions to produce dramatic series “So Long, Marianne,” based on the lives of iconic folksinger Leonard Cohen and his muse, Marianne Ihlen.

NRK retains the rights to distribute the (8 x 45’) English/Norwegian-language series for Norway as well as in Scandinavia. Series takes place in Ihlen’s home in Oslo as well as London, New York and Montreal, with most of it set on the Greek island of Hydra, where they lived during the 1960s. Developed by Ingeborg Klyve, Øystein Karlsen and Tony Wood and written by Redpoint’s Øystein Karlsen, “So Long, Marianne” will be co-produced together with Connect3 Media, which will facilitate the Canadian elements of the production. Production begins February 2023.

Zee Content Unveils MipTV Slate

Mumbai-based Zee Content Sales is unveiling a MipTV slate replete with family, romance, costume dramas and action films. The licensing and syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), which touts one of the world’s largest libraries of creative and broadcasting entertainment content, is bringing 40 new shows launched over the past two years. Said Ashok Namboodiri, chief business officer on international business at ZEEL: “MIPTV 2022 will set the trend for all upcoming marketplaces in the year with industry players looking forward to once again network ‘in person.’” Zee’s lineup includes Bollywood action films led by “Sooryavanshi,” “Sanak,” “Squad,” “URI – The Surgical Strike”; sports & drama – “Rashmi Rocket,” and top-rated drama series: “Bhagya Lakshmi,” “Kundali Bhagya”; costume – “Kashibai Bajirao Ballal” and culinary & lifestyle – “Baker’s Table.”