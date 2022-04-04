MipTV News Roundup: Beyond Rights, Insight TV Forge New Branded Block

Beyond Rights and Insight TV Team Up for New Branded Block

Beyond Rights and top millennial-targeted digital channels provider Insight TV have struck a new alliance, which will see the launch of Beyond branded blocks on Insight TV’s science and technology-centered InWonder channel. The Beyond branded blocks will initially play on primetime weekends in North America, drawing from Beyond Rights’s extensive catalogue of science and engineering programming with such titles as “How Hacks Work” and “Wicked Inventions.” “We will work closely together over the coming months to measure the audience response, looking to build towards a range of branded FAST channels,” said David Smyth, CEO of Beyond Rights.

Prime Entertainment Group Boosts Docu Slate with Zona Mixta Acquisitions

Paris-based documentary producer and distributor Prime Entertainment Group has picked up some historical documentaries from Spanish production shingle Zona Mixta in a bid to diversify its catalog of high-end documentaries. The new pact expands Prime’s catalog of historical wartime documentaries by including two new gripping Zona Mixta documentaries: “The Master of Submarines” and “The Graveyard of Truk Lagoon.”

“The Master of Submarines” is about the WWI German submarine commander of French origin, Lothar von Arnauld de la Perière, who holds the record for sinking 194 ships while leading a U-35 submarine. “The Graveyard of Truk Lagoon” explores the watery graveyard of some 60 Japanese WWII vessels that were sunk by the U.S. Navy in the Pacific.